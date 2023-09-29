MP: Satna Congress MLA Kalpana Verma Accuses Party Leader Of Misbehaviour Over Ticket, Lodges FIR

MP: Satna Congress MLA Accuses Party Leader Of Misbehavior After Getting Drunk, Lodges FIR | Twitter

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): As the elections are approaching the doorstep, several incidents of infights in political parties are being reported in Madhya Pradesh. In one such case, Congress MLA from Raigaon Kalpana Verma has accused party leader Manoj Bagri of misbehaving with her at a public event in Satna on Thursday night.

The dalit MLA alleged that Bagri has been demanding a ticket from her constituency and thus he resorted to such misbehaviour. She also accused the leader of indulging in a scuffle with her woman assistant.

Calling the incident as 'intolerable', Verma approached police station on Friday and lodged an FIR against the accused party leader.

The incident has been reported from Raigaon assembly constituency. Congress MLA from Scheduled Caste category Kalpana Verma had reached Hatiya village late last night to meet the deputy sarpanch after his mother’s death.

According to Verma, local Congress leader Manoj Bagri alias Bablu also reached there with some of his colleagues. He stood in front of the MLA's car, blocking her way. When the MLA got down from the car, Manoj abused her and tried to hold her hand and mouth. Seeing this, the MLA's supporters intervened. After this she left the spot and later at night reached the Civil Lines police station with her supporters and lodged a complaint.

Congress leader wants ticket from Raigaon

MLA Kalpana Verma said that Manoj Bagri is asking for a ticket from Raigaon area. She also alleged that he committed this act in a planned manner after drinking alcohol with his friends. “He has been trying to protest for her candidature earlier as well, but this incident is not tolerable. Information about the incident has been given to senior party leaders. I have also complained to the SP,” she said.

The MLA further trained guns at the ruling party and asked that when even the women representatives are not safe in this government, then who is?

Congress leader Manoj Bagri has contested the District Panchayat elections twice, losing both times. This time also in the assembly elections he is claiming a Congress ticket from Raigaon area.

BJP attacks Congress

Slamming the opposition party over the incident, BJP spokesperosn Narendra Saluja asked if this is Congress’ women honour? Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Where is ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ Priyanka Gandhi? Where is Twitter leader Kamal Nath? When will Congress leaders break their silence on this incident? When will Congress protect the honor of its women leader?”

