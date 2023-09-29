MP Elections 2023: Minister Yashodhara Raje Has No Intent To Contest Polls, Cites Bad Health

Yashodhara Raje Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are approaching, the shocking decisions of the BJP high command are creating confusion among the party workers. After the saffron party fielded three union ministers and four Members of Parliament in assembly polls, another shocker has come up. MP sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has expressed her desire not to contest the elections.

Yashodhara Raje herself has revealed this information through the media. Talking to a newspaper, she said that she has met the central and state leadership and expressed her desire that she does not want to contest the next assembly elections. The minister further said that she has already talked to her supporters.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: BJP Plans To Field 50 Young Candidates In Election

Cites poor health as reason

According to the reports, Scindia said that she has no problem in winning but, due to poor health, she is not in a position to tour continuously. Explaining the reason, she added that she has been affected by Covid four times and is not in a position to do much physical exertion. Due to too much running around in the elections, her problems may increase, hence she wants rest for 5-6 months.

Yashodhara has been quoted as saying that the party leadership has asked her to reconsider her decision. If sources are to be believed, Yashodhara Raje had informed the party leaders about her decision in August itself. Since Yashodhara is still invincible from Shivpuri and handles Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia's legacy, BJP may face problems with her decision.

Can Yashodhara win this time?

Although Yashodhara’s supporters are claiming that her victory in the survey was certain, it has been coming to fore that this time her win from Shivpuri is not certain. Discussions about BJP changing her seat were also common in political circles. Some reports claimed that she might be fielded from Shivpuri's Pohari or Gwalior's South or East.

Read Also MP: Lawyers Demand Death Sentence For Accused In Ujjain Minor Rape Case

Her supporters had even held an informal meeting to discuss her candidature. However, Yashodhara, during a Gwalior visit, had clearly said that she will contest the elections from Shivpuri only. That is her constituency and she is the MLA from there for the fourth time.

BJP aware of anti-incumbency

Scindia’s decision has created some panic in the BJP and different types of analysis regarding the decision is coming to fore. Some people believe that Yashodhara took the decision due to the way the high command is acting lately. There were rumours of her ticket being cancelled. This would have caused damage to her reputation and that is why she pulled herself out of the race in advance and made it public as well.

There are reports that the party is aware of the anti-incumbency prevailing in the state and that is why it has announced the second list fielding veterans like Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel. Now it would not be surprising if tickets of some more sitting MLA’s get cancelled.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)