Question are raised on capable leaders in Congress: Scindia

Citing the example of Sachin Pilot who rebelled against his own party's government in Rajasthan, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday lashed out at Congress saying question marks are always raised on capable leaders in the party.

“Everyone saw how much the pain Pilot had to go through due to ignorance by Congress on his issues. It is a sorry state that question are raised on capable leaders in Congress,” he told reporters at city airport during his visit to the city on Monday.

Scindia, who crossed over to the BJP in March after irreconcilable dispute with Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, said that his ex-colleague from Rajasthan too had to face a similar situation.

Pilot recently had rebelled against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot which led to his government on the verge of collapse. After nearly a month of uncertainty, a Congress high command managed to set the house in order.

Asked to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation, in the backdrop of a report in Wall Street Journal, that Facebook ignored applying its hate speech rules to BJP politicians, he said the internet is an independent medium.

"When people who have nothing to say after losing the faith of citizens, they catch hold of such issues. However, I am of the opinion that strict curbs should be imposed where objectionable things are said against anyone on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said under his stewardship, the NDA government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and gave a befitting reply to China over the border stand-off.

Scindia also referred to Modi performing the “bhoomi pujan” for a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5.

Asked about Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath's statement that the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had got the locks of Ram mandir at Ayodhya opened in 1985, Scindia pointed out that his party colleague Shashi Tharoor has been making contradictory statements on the temple issue.

"The Congress is getting entangled (on the issue of Ram temple) as the party does not know what its leaders have done and what they have not done," the BJP MP said.