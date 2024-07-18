QS Executive MBA Rankings-2024: IIM Indore Makes Remarkable Debut, Bags 25th Rank In Asia-Pacific Region

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To what it called 'a remarkable debut', Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore achieved 25th rank in the Asia-Pacific region for Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives (PGPMX), Mumbai, in QS Executive MBA (EMBA) Rankings-2024. The rankings were announced on Wednesday. The institute is placed 3rd among the IIMs. On a global scale, the programme is placed in the 181+ bracket.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai expressed delight at this significant achievement. 'We are incredibly proud to have our PGPMX programme recognised in the QS Executive MBA Rankings. This ranking reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty and participants. Our programme has been consistently gaining popularity among working executives, providing them with the tools and knowledge to excel in their careers. We are committed to continuous improvement and aim to be among the top 10 EMBA programmes in the coming years.'

The QS EMBA Rankings evaluate programmes based on several critical indicators: Employer Reputation, Thought Leadership, Executive Profile, Career Outcomes and Diversity. In 2024, business schools from 48 locations were assessed globally, underscoring the competitive nature of these rankings.

The methodology behind the rankings includes several key components. Career outcomes are measured by average salary increase from pre to post-programme and the percentage of class receiving promotions within 12 months of graduation.

Diversity is evaluated by student gender and nationality diversity within the programme. Employer reputation is derived from the annual QS Employer Reputation survey, which assesses global employers' perceptions of which institutions produce the most job-ready graduates. The executive profile is calculated by examining average years of overall work experience, average years of managerial-level experience, and percentage of the class with c-suite experience. Thought leadership is measured through the annual QS Academic Reputation Survey, which evaluates perceptions of global academics on which institutions demonstrate academic excellence.

IIM Indore's PGPMX stands out for its rigorous curriculum, which integrates seasoned professionals from various industries, functions and regions. It is uniquely designed for working executives and entrepreneurs who aspire to become transformational leaders without compromising their professional commitments. The two-year, alternate weekend format offers flexibility, while the rigorous curriculum, delivered by distinguished faculty, ensures a high-quality learning experience.

'Participants benefit from experiential learning, an international immersion programme and networking opportunities with peers from diverse industries,' Rai said.

'We ensure that the programme's integrated approach combines academic rigour with practical applications and that makes it a powerful catalyst for career and personal growth, equipping executives to lead and innovate in a dynamic business environment. This recognition by QS is a reflection of the quality and impact of IIM Indore's courses, which are designed to meet the evolving needs of working executives,' he added.

PGPMX has garnered significant interest and participation from a diverse array of industries, reflecting its appeal to working executives across multiple domains. Executives from banking, consultancy, engineering and technology, financial services, IT, manufacturing, marketing services, real estate, retail and more find the programme uniquely tailored to their professional growth needs. This diversity not only enriches the classroom experience but also offers a dynamic learning environment where participants from different sectors exchange insights, collaborate on projects and leverage their varied expertise to drive innovation and leadership excellence.