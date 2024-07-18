Indore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming action against mushrooming quacks across the state, government has directed all district collectors and chief medical and health officers to launch a drive against those putting life of patients at stake. Tarun Pithode, commissioner, medical education department, mentioned, 'It is noteworthy that many ineligible persons in the state are treating patients as quacks using fake medical degrees/certificates and using non-standard medical methods. Allopathic medicines are being used by most of such ineligible persons. Improper treatment without proper medical knowledge can prove fatal for the patients.'

Taking reference to the orders of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), to take action against quacks, the Commissioner has directed officials to take action against quacks and prevent illegal practices. Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association (IMA) welcomed orders of the government and appealed to authorities to take immediate action against quacks and also against those practising cross pathy.

Former vice president of the Indian Medical Association, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Sanjay Londhe said that a large number of quacks have been working across the district and openly challenging the authorities. 'Various complaints against such quacks were submitted to the district administration, as well as to the health department, but in vain. We had submitted a list of about 200 quacks working in different areas of the district along with proofs to the chief medical and health officer in 2016-17, but, surprisingly, they sit on the complaints,' Dr Londhe said.

Meanwhile, former president of IMA-Indore Dr Sumit Shukla said that they are ready to help the administration and health department to take action against quacks. 'It is a serious issue posing threat to the life of innocent people. We had prepared a list earlier but were disappointed as no action was taken. We are ready to help the administration if they literally want to act against quacks,' Dr Shukla added.