 Indore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand

Indore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand

IMA had submitted a list of 200 quacks in 2016-17 but disappointed by no action by authorities

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming action against mushrooming quacks across the state, government has directed all district collectors and chief medical and health officers to launch a drive against those putting life of patients at stake. Tarun Pithode, commissioner, medical education department, mentioned, 'It is noteworthy that many ineligible persons in the state are treating patients as quacks using fake medical degrees/certificates and using non-standard medical methods. Allopathic medicines are being used by most of such ineligible persons. Improper treatment without proper medical knowledge can prove fatal for the patients.'

Read Also
MP: Doctor Alleged Of Posting Indecent Comment Regarding Prophet Mohammad, 200 Booked For Stone...
article-image

Taking reference to the orders of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), to take action against quacks, the Commissioner has directed officials to take action against quacks and prevent illegal practices. Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association (IMA) welcomed orders of the government and appealed to authorities to take immediate action against quacks and also against those practising cross pathy.

Former vice president of the Indian Medical Association, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Sanjay Londhe said that a large number of quacks have been working across the district and openly challenging the authorities. 'Various complaints against such quacks were submitted to the district administration, as well as to the health department, but in vain. We had submitted a list of about 200 quacks working in different areas of the district along with proofs to the chief medical and health officer in 2016-17, but, surprisingly, they sit on the complaints,' Dr Londhe said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Maximum Dams Don't Have Water Till 50% Of Their Filling Capacity
article-image

Meanwhile, former president of IMA-Indore Dr Sumit Shukla said that they are ready to help the administration and health department to take action against quacks. 'It is a serious issue posing threat to the life of innocent people. We had prepared a list earlier but were disappointed as no action was taken. We are ready to help the administration if they literally want to act against quacks,' Dr Shukla added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

QS Executive MBA Rankings-2024: IIM Indore Makes Remarkable Debut, Bags 25th Rank In Asia-Pacific...

QS Executive MBA Rankings-2024: IIM Indore Makes Remarkable Debut, Bags 25th Rank In Asia-Pacific...

MP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start...

MP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start...

Social Malaise: Indore Division Records 57 Child Marriages In A Year

Social Malaise: Indore Division Records 57 Child Marriages In A Year

Indore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand

Indore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand

PNB Bank Robbery Case: Ex-Army Man Identified As Robber, Rs 3 Lakh, TV Recovered From His House

PNB Bank Robbery Case: Ex-Army Man Identified As Robber, Rs 3 Lakh, TV Recovered From His House