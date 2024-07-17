 MP: Doctor Alleged Of Posting Indecent Comment Regarding Prophet Mohammad, 200 Booked For Stone Pelting
According to the complainant, this has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community at large. Irked over the post, the community members, on Wednesday, accumulated in large numbers and pelted stones at the Hospital. However, no injuries were reported.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Gangashankar Hospital |

Tal/Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 unidentified miscreants have been booked in connection with a stone pelting incident at Gangashankar Patidar Hospital, said police on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, one Aman Shah Musalman complained against Anil Patidar of Nagjhiri Ujjain, and a doctor at Gangashankar Patidar Hospital, for making an indecent comment on the social media platform, Instagram, regarding Prophet Mohammad. A case was registered against the accused.

Taking cognizance, police booked 200 unidentified persons in the stone pelting incident. Further investigations were underway.

According to Shahar Javed Qazi, the police have taken swift action by registering a case against the individual responsible for the offensive comment on Instagram.

Simultaneously, another case has been filed to investigate the reported incident of stone pelting at the Hospital.

Authorities are closely scrutinising CCTV footage to verify the occurrence of the alleged attack.

"We urge all members of the community to prioritise peace and cooperation during this sensitive time," Qazi stated, emphasising the importance of maintaining harmony in Tal amid the new developments.

The police have assured that they are conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents and are committed to ensuring justice prevails.

