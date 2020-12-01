Pune man arrested for making fake DAVV website in Indore

Indore: A Pune-based man was arrested by State Cyber Cell (Indore) on Tuesday for making a fake website of DAVV for issuing transcripts to students at a price higher than what is charged by the DAVV. The accused is an ex-computer science engineering student of DAVV.

The Cyber Cell officials said they received a complaint from DAVV officials that a website named ‘davvindoretrancrits.com’ has been made in which was charging higher fees for transcripts from students.

Inspector Ambrish Mishra and his team who investigated the case found that one Satyam Joshi had developed the website. The police called him to Indore for interrogation and when he confessed that he made the website because one of his one female friends had asked him to make it. Police arrested him and are searching for his friend.

Police said that students who intend to study in foreign countries and have done graduation and post-graduation from DAVV are required to get a transcript of the documents from the DAVV which has to be submitted in the foreign universities.

Police have seized mobile phone, mobile sim card and credit card from the arrested accused. The police are interrogating him further to know about the total amount of students cheated by him and his friend.