Prosecution is axis for simple and fair justice, says Justice Arya

Indore: Stating that police, prosecution and court are the three integral parts of the judicial process, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, Justice Rohit Arya said that when the three work in tandem, only then can justice be achieved.

“Among police, prosecution and court the most important role is that of the prosecution. Prosecution is the axis of providing successful, easy and fair justice,” he said while addressing divisional workshop of prosecution officers at Sayaji Hotel on Sunday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Justice Arya, while MP Public Prosecution Directorate director general Purushottam Sharma presided over.

At the workshop, about 35 prosecuting officers from each district of Indore division were present.

The main speaker of the workshop were Justice Arya, Sharma, sessions court judge Pranesh Kumar Pran and Dr Ira Bafna.

Justice Arya said that there is need to develop a work culture in the prosecution and it can be developed only with such workshops and training.

He said “At times, the prosecution has to bear the brunt of the shortcomings of the police, but we have seen many cases in which prosecution by their preparation succeed in getting justice despite deficiencies in investigation.”

While addressing the participant, prosecuting officer, Sharma said, “We should do our work with full honesty, preparation and hard work. Wherever you live, your work will be your identity.”

Sharma said that they were committed to developing professional skills and work culture in their department. He said that they are constantly trying and committed to make the process of law easy to reach the common man.

He explained the importance of training and said that the urge to do something new in life makes a person successful. “We are constantly striving for the promotion of professional skills of prosecuting officers through continuous training. The role of prosecution is essential in providing justice,” he added.

Pran said that prosecuting officers help the judge in providing justice. He added that the prosecuting officers should always keep facts in the court and always remain positive.