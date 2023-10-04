Proposal For GSTAT Bench In Indore To Be Sent Soon: PS SGST

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for setting up a bench of GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in the city has got the backing of the Chief Minister, finance minister and principal secretary of the department.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised prompt action, finance minister Jagdish Deoda conveyed his consent to the principal secretary of SGST department, Deepali Rastogi, over phone. Principal secretary Rastogi promised to send the proposal to Union finance ministry soon.

These promises were made to the delegation of the GST action committee, during their separate meetings with CM, finance minister and the principal secretary in Bhopal on Tuesday. President of the GST action committee Ramesh Khandelwal, convenor Ameet Dave, general secretary AK Lakhotia and vice president Yogesh Mehta were part of the delegation. The delegation met CM Chauhan and briefed him about their demand.

After hearing them out the CM said, “The matter has been brought to my notice and I will bring this issue to the attention of authorities at the state government level. Necessary action will be taken by the state government, the CM assured.”

Then the members of the delegation met finance minister Jagdish Deoda at his office. Seeing the seriousness and urgency of the matter, Deoda immediately called SGST department principal secretary Deepali Rastogi and informed her that ‘he is in favour of setting up a bench of GSTAT in Indore. The proposal should be sent to the Central government immediately.

Finally, the delegation met principal secretary of State GST department and commercial tax, Deepali Rastogi. She assured that she would send the proposal to the Union finance ministry. During the discussion, deputy secretary of the department of commercial tax, RP Shrivastav, was also present.

Committee convenor Amit Dave informed this correspondent that the demand for opening a bench of GSTAT in the city is quite logical. “We are quite optimistic that the state government would take necessary steps and send the proposal to Union finance ministry very soon,” Dave said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)