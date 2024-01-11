Prez Murmu Praises 'Health Of Indore' Drive, Says 'Indore Is A Symbol Of Innovations' | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Praising the preventive health care campaign christened 'Health of Indore', President Droupadi Murmu has said that after cleanliness, Indore is now moving towards becoming a leader in the country in the field of health also.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that he met President Murmu and briefed her about the 'Health of Indore' campaign, the world's largest preventive campaign conducted in a single city and informed her about the city's unique model of public participation.

The President praised the model of the city and said that it has become an example for cities across the country. Recently, a big programme was organised on Preventive Health Care Campaign in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla where the Union Minister openly praised the campaign.

Under the Health of Indore campaign, more than 20 lakh tests have been conducted under 10 bio-medical parameters on two lakh people. This is the largest preventive health care survey conducted in any single city.

World Hindi Day Held In Indore Zonal Office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World Hindi Day was organised at the Bank of India Indore Zonal Office under the chairmanship of zonal manager Rajesh Kumar. On this occasion, a seminar was organised to increase the progressive use of the official language in the bank.

The zonal manager said in his presidential address that Hindi is being propagated at a rapid pace, and today it is a matter of great pride for us that Hindi has made its place in the entire world. He further said that Hindi language is not only a medium for sharing thoughts but it also works to keep all people connected with each other.

In the programme, deputy zonal manager Nikesh Kumar Sinha explained in detail about the latest work being done in the bank in the field of official language and said that in today's competitive environment, the most important thing to strengthen our business roots is customer satisfaction and to satisfy customers, it is important that we talk to them in their language.