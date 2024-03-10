Preparations On For Lok Sabha Polls: BLO & Sector Officers To Be Rewarded For Highest Turnout | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Block level officers (BLOs) and sector officers under whom highest turnout is registered at polling booths during the Lok Sabha elections would be rewarded. This was said by collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh at a joint training programme of officers organised here on Saturday at the newly constructed Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium.

He told the officials that preparations for the polls should be done with full seriousness as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission within the time limit. All officers should discharge their duties and responsibilities with full seriousness. Sector officers will also be given the powers of sector magistrate and will act as the link between the returning officer and the polling parties in the election process.

On this occasion, additional police commissioner Manoj Shrivastav, additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi and related officers were also present. In the training programme, sector officers were given detailed information regarding identification and determination of critical and vulnerable polling stations as per the guidelines and guidelines issued in this regard by the Election Commission of India, etc.

Collector Singh instructed that all officers should discharge their responsibilities and duties seriously. They should visit their respective areas and submit information in this regard in the prescribed form. This information should be presented in the meeting to be held on March 13.

The collector cautioned against carelessness and indifference towards poll related work and said that negligence and mistakes in elections are unforgivable. Chief trainer Dr RK Pandey gave detailed training to all the participants.