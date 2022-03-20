Police post to be shifted inside hospital building after doctors thrashed by dead patient's kin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In the wake of the attack on doctors by kin of a deceased on Friday, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration and police have decided to shift the police post inside the hospital building for ensuring safety of the doctors.

The police post is located outside the building and it would be shifted near the casualty counter. “We are taking various steps to ensure the safety of doctors including preparing a room for policemen near the casualty counter especially to ensure police presence at night,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

DCP, Dean of MGM Medical College, and hospital superintendent inspected the place to shift the police post after the incident and also reviewed the security of the hospital.

“A new police post is being constructed in the parking area. We discussed with the police to ensure the presence of the cops for 24 hours in the hospital,” Dr Thakur said.

Kin of the deceased Raja Verma (20), a resident of Bakery Gali area had thrashed the doctors including CMO allegedly after the doctors refused to give them body without post mortem.

Meanwhile, the family members had alleged that the youth died due to negligence in the treatment and the duty doctors attacked them when they complained of negligence.

The incident had taken place on Thursday night and the video of the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed on the hospital premises. A security guard and other employees were also injured in the incident while police claimed that five people were detained whereas a search was on for others.

CMO Dr Vishwamitra Katsar got injured in the incident. Other doctors, who came for the intervention, were also thrashed by the group of men. Police had booked the accused under various sections including 353 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

