Police Jan Samvad In MP's Sendhwa: An Initiative To Bridge Gap Between Cops And Public |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): To bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public, Barwani police orchestrated a district-level 'Police Jan Samvad' involving 15 police stations. The programme, held under the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena, aimed to solicit public expectations from the police and enhance public awareness about police operations.

Barwani SP Puneet Gehlot underscored the significance of the initiative, stating, "The main objective of the police-public dialogue is to know from the public what are their expectations from the police and to make the public aware of the functioning of the police."

Throughout the dialogue, attendees, including public representatives, media persons, doctors, lawyers, students and businessmen, voiced their suggestions and concerns. Gehlot assured that these inputs would shape future police actions, emphasising the seriousness with which the police take public feedback. In Sendhwa, ASP Anil Patidar and SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan actively engaged with the community, urging cooperation and understanding.

Municipal Council president Basantibai Yadav, tehsildar Manish Pandey and CMO Madhu Chaudhary were among the notable attendees. During the session, individuals like council vice president Mohan Joshi and community members provided valuable insights. Patidar elaborated on police operations and expectations from the public, expressing gratitude for the community's support. City police station in-charge Baljit Singh Bisen acknowledged the importance of the programme, thanking participants for their involvement.

Peace committee meeting held

Badnawar: Police Jan Samvad and Peace Committee concluded at Badnawar district panchayat auditorium. SDOP Sher Singh Bhuria and TI Deepak Singh Chauhan presided over the gathering. Attendees discussed various civic issues, including encroachment removal campaigns, traffic management and security concerns. Participants advocated for increased police patrolling around girls' schools, traffic rerouting measures, and enhanced security in public spaces.

Demands were made to activate closed CCTV cameras, improve traffic signage and deploy police personnel in key areas prone to antisocial behaviour. Preparations for the upcoming Maha Shivratri procession were also reviewed, ensuring a coordinated effort for a peaceful celebration. City council officials and representatives from diverse organisations contributed to the constructive dialogue.

Public-police relations enhanced

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur witnessed a proactive engagement between police and public during the 'Police Jan Samvad' programme, led by SP Rajesh Vyas. Following directives from CM Mohan Yadav and guidance from higher police authorities, 12 police stations facilitated dialogue sessions in the district. Citizens shared insights, aiding better policing. Vyas emphasised citizen collaboration for effective crime resolution, showcasing initiatives like the Brahmin Suraksha Card and Operation Vishwas. Sub-divisional officer Neeraj Namdev stressed the importance of mutual trust for crime prevention. With over 1,132 participants, including 59 women, the programme bolstered public-police relations.