Pithampur: Students given information about govt campaigns

The principal of the college, Dr DK Verma, expressed his views about the importance of tree plantations and told them about cleanliness and energy conservation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 02:40 AM IST
Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students were told about the tree plantation campaign, Vayudoot App, energy conservation campaign and Har Ghar Jhanda campaign in collaboration with the National Service Planning Unit of Government College Pithampur and the Municipal Council's Divide Waste Management.

The principal of the college, Dr DK Verma, expressed his views about the importance of tree plantations and told them about cleanliness and energy conservation. Senior professor Dr Vinod Khatri said that trees are very useful for the environment. National Service Scheme programme officer Arvind Sakwar inspired students to take up Government of India campaigns like Energy Conservation Vayudoot App, cleanliness and tree plantation.

