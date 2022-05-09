Pithampur: Seoni killings; JAYS demands strict action against culprits

Pithampur/Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) submitted a memorandum at the police station Pithampur on Sunday addressed to the Governor in the case of the killing of two tribals in Seoni district recently.

The tribal youths were beaten to death on the suspicion of possessing beef in village Simaria under the Kurai police station of Seoni district

The memorandum demanded that strict action should be taken against the organisation involved in the killings. A compensation of Rs 2 crore has been demanded for the families of the deceased.

Mhow: Free Ayurveda camp marks Red Cross Day

A free Ayurveda camp was organised at Mhow Red Cross hospital in Mhow on Sunday on the International Red Cross Day. Noted Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Premchand Jain of Indore not only examined patients with paralysis and special children but also distributed free medicines to all those who arrived at the camp.

Around 60 patients of Mhow, nearby villages and even distant areas benefitted from the camp.

Dr Jain has been treating special children and paralytics for the last four decades and has also organised free camps in Indore and other nearby districts to treat such cases.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:05 AM IST