Indore: Girl’s elder sister slaps accused causing fire in building on the police station premises

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jilted lover Sanjay Dixit, who was arrested for causing a huge fire in a building leading to the death of 7 people, was slapped by the elder sister of the girl at the Vijay Nagar police station premises on Sunday. He was being taken for a medical examination by a police team when the women walked up to him and she slapped him. The policemen later hustled the accused away from there.

The elder sister of the girl, who lives in Neemuch, arrived in the city after hearing about the incident. She reached the police station and demanded strict action against accused Shubham, alias Sanjay Dixit, a resident of Jhansi. She told the media that the accused had been harassing her younger sister for quite a few months. He had also got into an argument with her.

The woman denied that her sister had taken money from the accused and said he had also been harassing her family members. He used to threaten the girl saying he would send money to her bank account and tell the police that she had demanded money from him. The woman said they had earlier lodged a complaint against the accused, but he did not stop harassing her younger sister. He used to quite often stalk her sister.

When the police were taking him for a medical examination, the woman walked up to him and could not restrain herself from slapping him. She slapped the accused in front of the policemen and demanded strict action against him. However, the police officials pacified the woman and removed the accused from there.

Accused spent 2 months in Pune jail in fraud case

Shubham, alias Sanjay Dixit, had spent two months in a jail in Pune in 2018 in connection with a fraud case pertaining to a fake advisory firm. After being released from jail, he again came to the city where he met the girl since both of them were neighbours in a city building. The accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for three days on Sunday.

According to DCP Sampat Upadhyay, after identifying the accused, police teams had been searching for him. Following a tip, they spotted the accused in the area and he tried to flee. However, the police arrested him after a long chase. The accused got critically injured after falling while fleeing and he sustained a fracture in a leg. He was taken to hospital late on Saturday.

In sustained questioning, the accused allegedly informed the police that he was booked by the Pune police in connection with a fake advisory fraud case there a few years ago. In that fraud case, the bank account of one of his friends was used so the police had also booked him. He spent two months in a jail in Pune in the case, Upadhyay added.

The accused hails from Jhansi, where his father is an engineer in the Railways. He had also taken admission to a mechanical engineering course in a college in Jhansi, but he did not complete his studies and stayed in Delhi for a few months. One of his friends called him to the city and started a job in a company here. While residing in the building, he met the girl and, later, started harassing her. He had a one-sided crush on the girl.

DCP Upadhyay further said that he had had an argument with the girl and other residents of her building, following which he had threatened them with dire consequences. However, the accused told the police that he had committed the crime as he wanted to harm the girl. The police said they were able to arrest the accused as the girl had cooperated fully with them. The statements of the girl and her family members are being taken down by the police.

Family couldn’t save couple even after their phone call

Ishwar Singh Sisodiya and his wife, Neetu, who died in the fire at Swarnabagh Colony, were staying in a rented flat as their house was under construction in the area. Younger brother Bheru Singh told the media that he was at home when Ishwar made a phone call to him around 2.55 am and told him their building was engulfed by fire. When Bheru informed the other family members and came out of his house, he saw thick plumes of flame rising from the building. He and other residents poured water from buckets, but could not save the couple.

According to Bheru, the fire brigade reached the spot late. The residents do have bore-well water, but the pipe was small. However, they managed to bring the fire under control. When they reached the rented flat of Ishwar situated on the ground floor, Ishwar and his wife were lying face down. They were taken to hospital but could not be saved. They had died due to suffocation in their flat.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:17 PM IST