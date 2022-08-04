Pithampur Laghu Udyog Bharati hands over 5,000 Tricolours to CMO

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Laghu Udyog Bharati has made 5,000 national flags, at a cost of about Rs 1.25 lakh which were handed over to Pithampur Municipality CMO here today to help in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Laghu Udyog Bharti has always been a pioneer in social work and is preparing about 1,000 more national flags that will be given to the members of the organisation at cost price so that every member of the organisation is able to fly the Tricolour at his home or establishment.

Laghu Udyog Bharti state vice president Rajesh Mishra, provincial secretary Rajendra Dubey, Pithampur Unit secretary Rajesh Jain, and others were present on the occasion.

On the completion of 75 years of independence, on the call of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated all over the country.

