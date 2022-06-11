Pithampur farmers meet SDO over multi-modal park

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of four villages including Kheda, Jamodi, today met the sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar to protest against the land acquisition notices received by them some days ago. The government wants to acquire land for developing a multi-modal Park in Pithampur Industrial Area.

Farmer leader Badrilal Raghuvanshi told SDO that according to the notice the compensation to be paid for the acquired land would be in accordance with the guideline of 2013. He said that the government has not amended the guideline of our village and that is why we do not want to part with our fertile land.

Sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar said that farmers of 4 villages have met her and apprised her of their problems and have demanded that the guideline be amended. She assured the delegation that their concerns would be brought to the notice of higher authorities.

At the same time, the farmers demanded that a discussion should be held with industrialists to give employment to the children of farmers whose land would be acquired for the setting up of the multi-modal park.