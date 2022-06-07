e-Paper Get App

Pithampur: Digital x-ray machine lies idle sans technician

The hospital used to do 10 to 15 X-rays daily. However, due to lack of technicians for the last 8 months, patients are not getting X-rays done.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
article-image

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): At the Government Community Health Centre located in the industrial area, over 200 patients reach every day for treatment. Since October 2021, the digital X-ray machine has been lying idle in the hospital due to lack of technicians.

The hospital used to do 10 to 15 X-rays daily. However, due to lack of technicians for the last 8 months, patients are not getting X-rays done. They have no alternative but to go outside for X-ray imaging. Pithampur industrial area is about 40 kilometres away from Pithampur. People are facing a lot of trouble due to this.

Patients coming here have to either take the help of a private hospital for X-ray imaging or have to approach the government hospital of Mhow along with Bhoj Hospital. In the pretext of expansion of facilities, they give empty assurances. Whereas in Pithampur industrial area, benefits of government health services are usually availed by poor working class family members of the society. They are being deprived of these facilities now.

When Free Press approached BMO Chamandeep Arora on this issue, he said that after the transfer of the former technician, a new technician was not available. Within the next one month, a new technician will be available and the X-ray facility will be at a place like before.

Mhow News Row: Mass marriage ceremony in Pithampur concludes with Gayatri mantra
Mumbai reports marginal dip in COVID-19 cases, logs 676 fresh infections

IT Act itself challenge in probing cybercrimes, says Mumbai Police Chief

Maharashtra lacks willpower for Bullet: Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai: ED files chargesheet against Mehul Choksi’s wife in PNB scam case

Mumbai: Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter

