Pithampur: Digital x-ray machine lies idle sans technician

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): At the Government Community Health Centre located in the industrial area, over 200 patients reach every day for treatment. Since October 2021, the digital X-ray machine has been lying idle in the hospital due to lack of technicians.

The hospital used to do 10 to 15 X-rays daily. However, due to lack of technicians for the last 8 months, patients are not getting X-rays done. They have no alternative but to go outside for X-ray imaging. Pithampur industrial area is about 40 kilometres away from Pithampur. People are facing a lot of trouble due to this.

Patients coming here have to either take the help of a private hospital for X-ray imaging or have to approach the government hospital of Mhow along with Bhoj Hospital. In the pretext of expansion of facilities, they give empty assurances. Whereas in Pithampur industrial area, benefits of government health services are usually availed by poor working class family members of the society. They are being deprived of these facilities now.

When Free Press approached BMO Chamandeep Arora on this issue, he said that after the transfer of the former technician, a new technician was not available. Within the next one month, a new technician will be available and the X-ray facility will be at a place like before.

