Mhow News Row: Mass marriage ceremony in Pithampur concludes with Gayatri mantra

Pithampur (Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): As many as 101 couples from Pithampur and its adjoining village entered into nuptial knot during a mass marriage ceremony organised under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana on Sunday.

According to information received, since the model code of conduct was imposed in the state due to the upcoming local body elections, the programme could not take place at the government level and social organisation Aradhana took the responsibility to solemnise wedding of more than 100 couples.

It was a grand event and probably the first in Pithampur. Pithampur municipal president Kavita Vaishnav's husband, youth leader Sanjay Vaishnav presented a gift of about Rs 2 lakh to all brides, which includes a wooden coat, Godrej cupboard, sofa set, 52 pots of LED lights, gold mangal sutra, silver anklet, gold necklace, silver key bedding, mixer, gas stove with gas tank and connection Including all the furnishing in a household.

Along with giving a girl child to the newly married couples, arrangement for food (Swaruchi Bhoj) were made in the past through government, municipal and public cooperation. Suddenly the model code of conduct came into force. Due to this, the government machinery pulled out from the event.

All arrangements were made by the Mitra Mandal immediately under the banner of Aradhana, the organisation under their patronage. In the mass marriage ceremony, former union minister Vikram Verma, Dhar MLA Nina Verma, industries minister Rajvardhan Dattigaon, district in-charge minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary along with Dhar BJP leaders of the district were present in large numbers in the banquet organized after the marriage ceremony. About 25K people ate food. Sanstha Aradhana case patron Sanjay Vaishnav told that from next time mass marriages will be organised in a bigger scale.

Doctor, social worker feted at Swami Vivekananda Alankaran ceremony

Swami Vivekananda Alankaran Ceremony was organised by Hum Foundation Samarpan. state general secretary of Dr Swati Agarwal's chief hospitality foundation. Dinesh Shukla, president, Rakesh Jain, Mona Daftary Khandwa, Dr Supriti Yadav, District Officer, Jan Abhiyan Parishad, senior journalists, social workers as well as doctors of the city were honoured with Swami Vivekananda Alankaran in the honour ceremony organised in special hospitality of social worker Richa Mittal.

All guests were welcomed with tilak. Dr Rubina Parvin, Dr Sakina Kanchwala and Tariq Qureshi were also honoured and Anganwadi worker Kusum based in Dongargaon, was given 8 chairs for children of Anganwadi centre and the assurance of helping more was given to the Anganwadi worker. Guests were welcomed by Sajni Kalosia, Shilpi Shukla and Anuradha Agarwal.