Pithampur: Encroachments demolished in city

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The process of removal of encroachment in the Municipality area of Pithampur continued for the second day here on Tuesday.

This morning, the city superintendent of police was present at the police station Sagour with a heavy police force. The anti-encroachment squad marked the shops as soon as they reached Sagour after which the process of removing the encroachment began with the help of JCB, started the process of breaking the encroachments.

The shopkeepers asked for time from the officials and alleged that this was a one-sided action but the tehsildar referring to notices given earlier by the municipality said that the process will not be stopped and the removal of all the encroachments will be done continuously.

Earlier, the Dhar district administration along with the civic authorities and police demolished illegal constructions in the Pithampur Industrial Area. Under the drive, a portion of the White House Hotel of the district president of the Workers' Congress was demolished and illegal constructions of Abdul Hameed located in the Housing Board colony were also demolished.

The current councillor and Leader of Opposition Congress' Govind Parmar alleged that despite assurance by the CMO the demolitions are being done in an arbitrary manner which is completely against the rules and has caused unnecessary damage to the properties. On the other hand Municipality, CMO Dr Madhu Saxena said that only illegal encroachments have been removed. she said people who had encroached were told about the encroachments earlier too but they did not bother to take any corrective action and thus the civic authorities demolished the encroachments.

Mhow: Summer camp starts at Infantry School

Ms Aparna Ananth, Chairperson, FWO, The Infantry School, Mhow, inaugurated a 10-day children's summer camp wherein 80 children in the 5-12 years age group will undertake a range of fun-filled activities for team building and holistic development of their personality. The summer camp is being organised from May 23, 2022, to June 1, 2022, where children will be exposed to yoga, painting, DIY craft, personality development and public speaking. The summer camp is organised under the aegis of The Infantry School, Mhow at Bayonet School.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:22 AM IST