Indore: ​IMC undertakes campaign to rescue children from begging

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Taking a cue from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s initiative of collecting used toys from citizens for anganwadi children, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday undertook a campaign to rescue children forced into begging.

With taking help from an NGO, IMC rescued children engaged in begging at various places in the city and took them to rehabilitation centre. The children were given food, clothes as well as toys.

NGO head Rupali Jain in association with Adinath Welfare and Education Society rescued children begging at Gwaltoli, Patel statue, Sarwate bus stand area, MY Hospital square, White Church Square, Mhow Naka Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Rasoma Square, Bhanwarkua Square and other places and took them to rehabilitation centre of the corporation.

In total 13 children aged between 4 months to 15 years were rescued on the first day of the campaign. During the rescue campaign in Choti Gwaltoli area, a woman was found begging with her only 4-month-old child in her lap. She was also taken to the rehabilitation centre.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the IMC is making going to make constant efforts to rehabilitate the children rescued from begging.

The police will gather complete information about the rescued children. Information like who are their parents, where they live, what work they do etc.

Pal said that police involvement is necessary in the campaign as many a time it has been noticed that mafia who press children into begging make them disable for gaining sympathy of people.

Pal said that the monitoring will be done at such places in the city where begging is commonly done. Today, the children who were rescued were verified by Jyoti Sharma and information was taken from them.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:23 AM IST