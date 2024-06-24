Pipeline Peril: Leakage Threat To Indore's Water & Farmers' Crops As Narmada Water Supply Line Faces Imminent Burst Risk

Waterlogging is visible in the fields, indicating leakage in the pipeline |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada Project's water supply pipeline to Indore is leaking once again, raising serious concerns among local farmers and city residents alike. If the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials fail to address the issue promptly, Indore's drinking water distribution could be severely impacted.

The pipeline, which originates from the pump house in Jalud village near Mandleshwar, has been prone to leaks, with three significant bursts recorded since February.

Farmers Raghuveer Singh Kushwaha, Bhagwan Jamadar, Ganpati Patidar, Monty Sengar, Arjun Singh Kushwaha, and Chandrapal Singh Kushwaha reported waterlogging in their fields starting June 22, suggesting a possible new leak in the third phase of the project. Despite verbal complaints to the PHED, no remedial action has been taken. The farmers fear substantial crop damage if the leak is not promptly addressed.

The pipeline has experienced three major bursts since February 27, causing significant agricultural damage and raising concerns about PHED's responsiveness. The most recent burst on June 9 resulted in losses worth lakhs for five farmers, with compensation yet to be received. The recurring issues highlight a critical need for immediate and effective intervention from the responsible authorities.

PHED and Chima Tech officials have been criticised for their inaction. SDO Ganesh Kanel has not visited the site despite numerous complaints, and executive engineer D S Patel has been largely unavailable. Rajesh Kumar, the project manager at Chima Tech, acknowledged receiving information about the current leakage and mentioned an upcoming meeting with PHED officials to address the issue.

Executive engineer D S Patel explained that high water demand in Indore has led to increased pressure in the pipelines, causing leaks and bursts. He assured that the leakage issue would be addressed in the meeting, and compensation for the farmers' losses is pending a decision from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

With the potential for further damage looming, the affected farmers and residents of Indore await urgent action from PHED and associated stakeholders to prevent a water crisis and mitigate agricultural losses.