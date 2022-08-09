e-Paper Get App

Pipalrawan: Dawar flays government for poor education standard in schools

Ramesh Davar state in-charge, Hemraj Parmar district zone in-charge, Dewas, Madan Lal Solanki and district president Bahujan Samaj Party Dariyav Singh Malviya were among the guests.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday accorded a warm welcome and felicitated newly elected members/ councillors of the civic body here at the local bus stand in Pipalrawan village of Dewas district.

Ramesh Davar state in-charge, Hemraj Parmar district zone in-charge, Dewas, Madan Lal Solanki and district president Bahujan Samaj Party Dariyav Singh Malviya were among the guests.

The event commenced with the guests garlanding the statues of Gautam Buddha, Ambedkar, and Kashiram among others. Thereafter, they congratulated the newly elected team and also addressed the event. Dawar, while addressing the event, flayed the government for poor standards of education in school.

He said, without basic skills being provided at the primary level Dalit children have no way to break out of dire poverty. On this occasion, Babulal Chauhan, Ramesh Panwar, state vice president Babita Chauhan, program organiser BabulalShinde and other party bearers were also present. Former councillor Sitremiya Pathan proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Read Also
Pipalrawan: Community leadership development orientation programme organised
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndorePipalrawan: Dawar flays government for poor education standard in schools

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Five injured after BEST bus hits temple in Goregaon

Mumbai: Five injured after BEST bus hits temple in Goregaon

Mumbai: BMC to widen drains in Andheri subway to avoid waterlogging

Mumbai: BMC to widen drains in Andheri subway to avoid waterlogging

Independence Day celebration in Mumbai: Heritage structures, locations will be illuminated in three...

Independence Day celebration in Mumbai: Heritage structures, locations will be illuminated in three...

Main allegations of rape are against Kedar Dighe's co-accused: Court as it grants protection from...

Main allegations of rape are against Kedar Dighe's co-accused: Court as it grants protection from...

Maharashtra cabinet: Eknath Shinde expects to hold urban development, MSRDC; Devendra Fadnavis hits...

Maharashtra cabinet: Eknath Shinde expects to hold urban development, MSRDC; Devendra Fadnavis hits...