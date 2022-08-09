Pipalrawan: Dawar flays government for poor education standard in schools

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday accorded a warm welcome and felicitated newly elected members/ councillors of the civic body here at the local bus stand in Pipalrawan village of Dewas district.

Ramesh Davar state in-charge, Hemraj Parmar district zone in-charge, Dewas, Madan Lal Solanki and district president Bahujan Samaj Party Dariyav Singh Malviya were among the guests.

The event commenced with the guests garlanding the statues of Gautam Buddha, Ambedkar, and Kashiram among others. Thereafter, they congratulated the newly elected team and also addressed the event. Dawar, while addressing the event, flayed the government for poor standards of education in school.

He said, without basic skills being provided at the primary level Dalit children have no way to break out of dire poverty. On this occasion, Babulal Chauhan, Ramesh Panwar, state vice president Babita Chauhan, program organiser BabulalShinde and other party bearers were also present. Former councillor Sitremiya Pathan proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

