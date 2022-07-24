Pipalrawan: Community leadership development orientation programme organised

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad organised an orientation programme at the Government College Tonkkhurd under the community leadership capacity development course on Sunday.

Jan Abhiyan Parishad Tonk Khurd development block coordinator Neeraj Dwivedi informed that the community leadership capacity development course has been started from Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya through the council.

On this occasion, Dwivedi said that through the Jan Abhiyan Parishad, the government and society will be able to connect in a better way. This course will help the students to enhance their leadership potential and abilities. On this occasion, students pledged to enthusiastically participate in all types of social work for the upliftment of residents.

The course's syllabus and outcomes were explained to students. Also, Paplesh Joshi, Parmanand Malviya, Tulsiram Bamnia, and Arjun Astaya oriented the students while giving detailed information about different subjects. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by social activist Raees Mansoori.