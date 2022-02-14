Pipalrawan: Congress Ghar Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign begins

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath launched partyís Jansamvad Campaign 'Ghar Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo' from Dewas on February 1 with an aim to mobilise its grassroots level and booth level workers and amp up party's membership.

Following instructions of former minister and Sonkach MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, block Congress committee members launched the 'Ghar chalo, ghar-ghar chalo abhiyan' across Pipalrawan on Sunday, under the leadership of block president Jitendra Singh Rana and local MLA representative Bhupendra Kumar Nagar. Members held door-to-door membership drive with an aim to increase party membership and highlight achievements of previous Congress governments and appealed to people to vote Congress to power in 2023.

On this occasion Sevadal block president Sanjay Trivedi, councilor representative Naushad Mansoori, councilor representative Bharat Singh Sisodiya, Kisan Congress block president Arun Joshi, city Youth Congress president Sheikh Shahrukh Dastak, Kamal Patel, Prahlad Singh Dhakad, Pappu Dhakad, Murli Bairagi, Radheshyam Goswami Satyam Joshi and other Congress workers were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:09 PM IST