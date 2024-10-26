PG Student Of Indore's MGM College Dies Of Heart Attack On His Birthday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as one more youth had a sudden heart attack death, a deadly connection between number 18 and cardiac arrest cases has stumbled out in the city. Shockingly, five out of six youngsters (less than 35-years in age) died of cardiac arrest on 18th in the past 10 months.

The sixth person who succumbed to heart failure had died on 17th. The latest incident is the death of a young doctor pursuing post-graduation at MGM Medical College on his birthday due to a heart attack that has not only sent shock waves through the medical fraternity but has also alarmed city residents to take preventive measures to minimize such risks.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dr Jitendra Kaithal, a native of Bhopal who was living in a society near Bengali Square. Dr Salil Sakalle, professor and head of the Community Medicine Department, said that Dr Jitendra was a second-year post-graduate student in the community medicine department at MGM Medical College. He had been feeling unwell for the past few days. He had recently undergone an ECG at a fellow doctor’s advice after experiencing chest pain on Wednesday, but the results were normal.

Invited friends for birthday party hours before his death

On his birthday, he had invited friends to a celebration a few hours before his death. However, before they could arrive, he felt chest pain and collapsed in the bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Married only three months ago

Dr Jitendra Kaithal had married just three months ago and had recently moved to Bengali Square with his wife. The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem to determine the exact cause of his death.