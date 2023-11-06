Petlawad: Land Of Red-Hot Chillies And Flavour-Tangy Tomatoes

Nirmala Dilip Singh Bhuriya |

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Political fever in Petlawad assembly constituency in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh is fuelling with every passing day.

Val Singh Maida |

The vibrant atmosphere of the constituency, known for its red-hot chillies and flavour-tangy tomatoes, is buzzing with campaign rallies, public meetings, and heated debates on key issues.

Besides the economic significance of tomato and chilli cultivation, issues such as inadequate infrastructure and limited access to basic amenities also contribute to the political tension in this tribal-dominated area.

Unlike other tribal-dominated assembly constituencies in Western Madhya Pradesh, there is no interference from an independent or third party in the Petlawad, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe in Jhabua district.

Here there is direct competition between sitting MLA and Congress candidate Val Singh Maida and BJP candidate Nirmala Dilip Singh Bhuriya. Both candidates have a strong base within the tribal community, making the electoral race highly competitive.

Out of 12 assembly elections, in which there was a head-on clash between two rivals, Congress has won eight, while BP won three and the Janata Party emerged victorious once. BJP tasted victory in 1998 after Nirmala Bhuriya switched from Congress to BJP and the party gave her a ticket.

The gender distribution of voters in Petlawad is almost equal, with a slightly higher number of female (1,45,226) voters compared to male (1,43,358) voters. The presence of third-gender voters highlights the inclusivity and diversity within the constituency.

Voters Scenario (in 2023)

Total: 2,88,592

Male: 1,43,358

Female: 1,45,226

Other: 08

Voting Scenario (in 2018)

Total Voting: 80.46%

Val Singh Maida (Cong): 93,425 (46.9%)

Nirmala Bhuriya (BJP): 88,425 (44.39%)

Victory margin: 5,000 (2.51%)

National parties, voters’ first choice

Going through the trends, voters of this constituency have consistently shown their loyalty towards Congress and BJP, as they have never voted for any independent candidate or candidate from another party.

This reflects the stronghold that these national parties have on the constituency.

Nirmala Bhuriya has been MLA four times as well as minister of state, while Val Singh Maida is also trusted by the voters of the area, who sent him to the state assembly twice.

Both are residents of neighbouring Jhakela and Moradundiya villages in Rama block. A tough fight is in the offing between Val Singh and Nirmala.

Different strategies

Both parties handed over responsibilities to the booth incharges and booth agents to ensure the smooth functioning of voting process.

BJP has made one booth incharge at every booth and has made Panna incharge. Besides, it has made Shakti Kendra incharge of contacting every voter.

On the other hand, Congress appointed booth agents and divisional incharges at every booth, who are continuously making efforts to attract voters.

Star campaigners to play a key role

Star campaigners will play a key role in mobilising voters and creating awareness about the party's agenda. Both BJP and Congress are using their trump cards to attract large crowds and generate media attention, which can significantly impact the outcome of an election. Their endorsement and support can also sway undecided voters and influence their decision-making process.

BJP relies on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firebrand UP CM Yogi Adityanath, while Congress depends on former CMs Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

ISSUES AT A GLANCE

LACK OF JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Despite the significant tomato production and its exports to Delhi, Mumbai and even Pakistan (before the Uri attack), the absence of major factories prevents economic growth and forces the youth to seek employment elsewhere.

ABSENCE OF SENIOR DOCTORS: The lack of senior doctors in government hospitals poses a significant challenge for patients seeking immediate and specialised medical care. Consequently, patients with severe conditions often face the inconvenience of being referred to hospitals in Indore or even sent as far as Gujarat for treatment.

SCARCITY OF DRINKING WATER: Despite spending Rs 24 crore last year, citizens are still waiting for pure drinking water to be made available in their homes. The scarcity of drinking water compounds the difficulties faced by the residents throughout the entire region, exacerbating their daily struggles for necessities.

NON-AVAILABILITY OF AGRICULTURE COLLEGE: Providing an agriculture college for aspiring farmers with the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills in various agricultural practices will prove beneficial. This will equip them with the necessary tools to improve crop yield and overall productivity.

LACK OF PERMANENT BUS STAND: Traffic was affected due to the lack of a permanent bus stand. This issue has caused significant inconvenience for commuters and residents alike. Without a permanent bus stand, buses are forced to stop in the middle of the road, leading to congestion and delays.

CANDIDATES TAKE

Congress candidate Val Singh Maida said that the BJP has had a long-standing tenure of 18 years in power in the state, and failed to bring any development to the region.

During the Kamal Nath government, there was a significant emphasis on the establishment of an agriculture college. Congress promises to take charge and ensure that all pending projects are promptly executed if they come into power.

Nath government also implemented various schemes to boost agricultural productivity and improve the overall welfare of farmers. These initiatives included promoting organic farming practices, introducing modern irrigation techniques, and facilitating easy access to agricultural loans and subsidies.

The issue of unemployment will be addressed by initiating skill development programmes and encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth.

BJP candidate Nirmala Dilipsingh Bhuriya said the BJP government has done a lot of development work. Some problems persist, and once the BJP government is formed, all work will be done on priority.

Bhuriya leaves no stone unturned to inform her voters about various welfare schemes of the Central and state governments like PM Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Yojana, and Laadli Behna Yojana.

She highlighted the positive impact of the Ladli Behna Yojana on the lives of women in her constituency. The scheme has empowered them by providing financial assistance for their education and marriage, leading to increased support for the government.

(With inputs from Rahul Mutha)