Indore Health Update: Total Dengue Cases Hit 400 Mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With nine more samples testing positive for dengue on Sunday, the total number of cases has hit the 400 mark, so far. Of these 263 are male,137 are female and 37 are children.

Moreover, the number of patients in private hospitals for treatment of the disease is continuously increasing, while the Health Department records show only 13 active cases in the city.

Doctors in major private city hospitals claimed that two to three patients are getting admitted to the hospitals every day for treatment of dengue. Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said, “We’ve received reports of nine more patients who were found positive with which the total number has now reached 400.

A total of 13 patients are still getting treated for the disease and some of them are being admitted to hospitals.”

He said that the number of patients admitted to private hospitals may be different as they consider those patients as dengue patients who are found positive in rapid tests, but the Health Department considers only those found positive in the McElisa Test. Officials said that on Sunday, five male and four women were reported dengue positive.

CASES IN INDORE DIVISION

District Dengue Malaria

Indore 400 10

Dhar 179 25

Jhabua 76 27

Alirajpur 19 36

Khargone 21 5

Khandwa 10 3

Barwani 11 4

Burhanpur 79 3