Pass act for protection of Ahilyabai’s assets: Sumitra Mahajan writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore: Former Loksabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding a permanent system for protection of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s properties which are current controlled by Khasgi Trust.

“If need be, act should be passed for protection of the assets and their utilization as per wish of Ahilyabai,” she said.

In her letter, Mahajan stated that she had learnt from news reports that Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered for handing over the assets managed by the Khasgi Trust to the state government. “I welcome this ruling by the court,” she stated.

“Devi Ahilyabai is my ideal, and inspirational. She has done many works for the development of Hindu pilgrimages all over India, including renovation of temples, ghats on sacred rivers, dharamshalas, etc. Even after her death, her descendants, the kings, made proper arrangements for the maintenance of these popular properties due which they remained protected till India got independence in 1947,” Tai’s letter reads.

It adds: “After independence, the arrangements made to look after these properties got in dispute over the years. As a result the matter reached court which ruled in favour of the government. Who is guilty and who is not is not the subject of mine and other common people’s interest. We

“We only wish that these assets should be used as per the wish of Ahilyabai and for this, the safety and care of the properties should be done properly,” the letter goes to add.

She also mentioned in the letter that it was she who wrote letter to the CM in 2012 when Kushavart Ghat was being sold in Haridwar.