Madhya Pradesh: Ex-commissioner Prabhat Parashar objected to selling Khasgi properties

Former Indore commissioner Prabhat Parashar objected to the sale of Ahilya Haveli at Kushawart Ghat in Hardwar and the properties of Khasgi Trust in Har-ki-Pauri.

Prabhat Parashar, who became commissioner Indore after BP Singh, had objected to selling trust properties.

Parashar sent a notice to the trust seeking an explanation from the trust members for selling the land.

Before Parashar, Singh had been the commissioner of Indore.

As Singh’s name figured in the case, the file was swept under the carpet.

The documents the trust had sent to the commissioner in reply to the notice showed that the properties were sold with the organisation’s consent.

Parashar could not do anything in the case, since Singh’s signature was present in the documents.

According to Parashar, he sought an explanation from the trust in 2012.

He had sent the then Indore collector Akash Tripathi to Hardwar to inquire into the matter.

The case had gone to the court before the inquiry could make any headway.

Parashar welcomed the high court order and said there should be a thorough inquiry into the case.

The man who had bought the land in Hardwar constructed a hotel on it. This indicates that there may have been an underhand dealing in the case.

Wrote letter, signed documents

Former chief secretary BP Singh wrote a letter not to sell rest of the properties of the trust. The letter was written after some properties had been sold. After writing the letter, Singh also signed power of attorney for sale of properties.

After his transfer from Indore, he became additional chief secretary of the home department and chief secretary. For this reason, nobody tried to carry forward the inquiry.

EOW gets 39 policemen for inquiry

The state government has deployed 39 policemen to help the EOW to probe against members of Khasgi Trust.

Superintendent of police (SP), Awdhesh Goswami at PTC in Indore, SP Ramji Shrivastava at ATS Indore, ASP of cyber Vaibhav Shrivastava, inspectors Gopal Parmar, Santosh Singh Yadav, Vinod Dikshit, Narendra Raghuwanshi, Manju Yadav and sub inspector JP Trivedi have been asked to help EOW. They will, however, continue with their present. The government has given ten sub inspectors and 20 constables to DGP to help the EOW to probe the case.