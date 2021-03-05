Ujjain: Paramhans Dr Awadheshpuri Maharaj participate in workshop for TB awareness

Ujjain: Religious figure Paramhans Dr Awadheshpuri Maharaj participated in a workshop for making India free from tuberculosis (TB) on Friday. The workshop was held at district TB center at the civil hospital premises under National Tuberculosis Elimination programme.

On this occasion Awadheshpuri Maharaj appealed to the TB patients to complete the full course of medicines prescribed by the doctors.

Awadheshpuri Maharaj appreciated poshan yojana of the state government for TB patients. CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal said is cough persists for more than 15 days then the patient should consult the doctors at District Tb Hospital. District TB officer said that under poshan yojana every patient gets Rs 500 for nutrition under the government scheme.