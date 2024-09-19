 Pakistani Hindu Citizens Detained At Indore Airport Over Visa Issue
Pakistani Hindu Citizens Detained At Indore Airport Over Visa Issue

They arrived from Sharjah and were supposed to land at New Delhi airport, but got down at city airport

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Pakistani Hindu citizens who came to India by Air India Express flight from Sharjah and were supposed to land in Delhi, landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport itself.

As per visa conditions, they had to land in Delhi from Sharjah, after which they could go anywhere. Two Pakistani-origin citizens Vicky Kumar and Poonam Kumari, who came to the city by Air India Express flight from Sharjah on Tuesday, were stopped at the airport itself. Both had to land in Delhi airport from Sharjah as per visa conditions.

After this, they could go anywhere in India. Their return was also from Delhi airport. However, both passengers were stopped during investigation at the Immigration point of the airport.

Official sources of the airport informed that both passengers will be sent back to Sharjah by the flight leaving late Thursday night.

According to airport management, the passengers have been kept in detention at the airport itself. They have no permission to go out. It may be pointed out that passengers coming from Sharjah and Dubai have been sent back from the city airport earlier too.

Passengers who were sent back earlier had come to the city on e-visa, whereas e-visa was not valid at the city airport. In such a situation, the passengers had to stay at the airport itself.

