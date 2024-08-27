Over 2000 Saplings Planted In Dhar's

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A massive tree plantation drive was organised at Shri Laxmi Gaushala in Dhar, where over 2000 saplings were planted. The event, titled "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", was attended by prominent figures including Sant Radhe Radhe Maharaj, Indore Sant Narsingh Das and Union Minister Savitri Thakur.

The programme was a huge success, with people from all walks of life participating in the tree plantation drive. Despite the rain, a large number of people turned up to plant saplings and the event continued from noon to 6 pm.

Many people even brought their own saplings to plant in the name of their mothers. Radhe-Radhe Baba praised Laxmi Gaushala for its environmental work and encouraged everyone to participate in this noble cause. Sant Narsingh Das also praised the cowshed and promised to return and water the plants himself. The programme started with the worship of cows and the president of the committee, Naresh Rajpurohit, gave a welcome speech highlighting the importance of cow service.

The committee honoured several organisations and individuals for their excellent work in the field of environment and cow service. The event was conducted by secretary Rajesh Harod and a vote of thanks was proposed by Rajendra Sharma. Several office-bearers and members of the committee were present.