Indore: Police Foil Robbery, Nab 8 Miscreants, Recover Weapons

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Kanwan police, on Sunday, foiled a robbery bid at a petrol pump with the arrest of eight members of the gang along with arms. As per police, the operation was conducted following a tip-off from an informer.

The police acted swiftly upon receiving the information. They cordoned off the area near Pragati School. The accused had assembled at a vacant plot in Kod village and were hatching a plot to rob a petrol pump located on Bidwal Road when police conducted a raid.

Eight individuals were arrested from the spot along with arms. Police seized a pistol, live cartridges, sharp blades, lathis, submachine guns and a vehicle from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Arms Act. During interrogation, the arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in two thefts.

The police recovered copper wire stolen from a windmill in Kod village on August 23 and aluminum wire taken from the Electricity Board in Khiledi village on July 6. The total value of the recovered items is estimated at Rs 80,000. The arrested miscreants are Sanju Maida, Pankaj Dodiyar, Mukesh Maida, Dilip Charpota, Shankar Bhagore, Mohan Dindor, Bunty Bhagore and Vikram Bhagore.