MP: Two Villagers Die From Poisonous Gas In Well While Attempting To Retrieve Pump; Rescue Efforts Underway

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons who entered into a well to take out a pump died because of poisonous gas inside it. On getting information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and took out two bodies.

According to reports, two villagers entered the well, 10km from the Jumdi village on Sunday morning. Both of them died inside it. Another villager who also entered the well came out with the help of a rope, because he was scared of staying there for a long time. On getting information, Tehsilder and a team of Kotwali police rushed to the spot.

Villagers said that there may have been poisonous gas inside the well, which killed both the villagers. A team of National Disaster Relief Force reached the spot and took out the bodies from the well. According to reports, Samsad Ahmad, resident of Jamudi ward number 9, works in the farmland where a well has been constructed. Two pumps got entangled in the well on Sunday.

Samsad entered the well to take out the pump, but he did not return. Meanwhile, 45-year-old Devlal also got into the well, but he drowned in it. Another person Bodhan Singh also went inside the well, but after a while, when he began to feel suffocated there, he came out of it. The women, standing outside the well, rescued him with the help of a rope.

On getting information, inspector of AnuppurKotwali, Arvind Singh Jain, and Tehsilder Anupam Pandey, rushed to the spot. The NDRF team also went to the spot and brought the two bodies outside the well. The police sent the bodies for postmortem examination.