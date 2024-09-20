Out-Of-Order C-Arm Machines Cause Major Surgery Delays, Patients Suffer In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two of the three C-arm machines in the orthopaedics department at MY Hospital have been out of service for nearly a month, causing significant delays in surgeries for bone-related ailments.

These machines are critical for performing minimally invasive procedures, which allow surgeons to make small incisions while ensuring precise placement of plates and rods. However, with only one machine currently operational—reserved for emergency cases—patients needing routine surgeries are facing long wait times. The hospital’s orthopaedic team typically conducts over 15 surgeries daily, but with the malfunctioning machines, doctors have been forced to rely on less efficient methods, which take more time and can lead to longer recovery periods for patients. Despite repeated appeals to hospital authorities, no action has been taken to repair the faulty equipment, leaving both patients and medical staff frustrated.

Maintenance Woes:

Hospital struggles with repair delays The delay in repairing the C-arm machines is largely due to issues with the contracted maintenance company, HLL. According to hospital doctors, the company is notorious for failing to complete repairs on time, causing delays across multiple departments. This negligence has a direct impact on patient care, especially for the poor and needy who rely on the public healthcare system.

How the C-Arm machine functions

The C-arm machine operates like a mobile X-ray unit, providing real-time three-dimensional images during surgeries. It allows surgeons to accurately assess the placement of screws, rods, and plates in bone fractures, ensuring minimal incisions and faster recovery for patients. Without this machine, surgeries become more invasive, increasing both risk and recovery time. Doctors at MY Hospital, who serve patients from across the region, are urgently seeking a solution. They have sent formal requests to the dean for the machines to be fixed, but as of now, no progress has been made.

We have summoned the company:

Dean “We have summoned the maintenance company for the same and will get the machines repaired at the earliest.” Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, MGM Medical College