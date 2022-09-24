Online presentation by Indore Municipal Corporation to celebrate Swacchata Pakhwada

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 02:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC officials on Friday gave an online presentation on innovations and cleanliness activities they have done at a conference organised to celebrate Swacchata Pakhwada (September 17 to October 31) under the Amrit Mahotsav of cleanliness. 

Superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma said that the conference was organised by the directorate of urban administration and development. Officials of urban bodies all over the state were present.

The commissioner of urban administration and development, Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Yadav who saw the presentation appreciated the work done by Indore Municipal Corporation.

