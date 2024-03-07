Online Friendship Injurious To Wealth: Girl Fakes Cancer, Dupes Friend Of ₹19L In Khandwa

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing case of online fraud, a person from Khandwa town was duped of Rs 19 lakh by a girl he befriended on social media.

The girl, who claimed to be suffering from cancer, emotionally manipulated the complainant into transferring the money by promising to sell her house to repay him. However, after receiving the money, the girl disappeared, leaving the man shocked and betrayed.

According to the 37-year-old complainant from Khandwa, who did not wish to disclose his identity had befriended the girl from Maharashtra on social media, and their chats continued regularly.

During their conversations, the girl mentioned one of her friends who was going through a tough time and asked the man to talk to him. The man complied, and both friends started chatting with each other.

It was during this time that the girl informed the man about her alleged cancer diagnosis and requested financial help. Moved by her plight, the man transferred Rs 19.28 lakh to her account in multiple transactions. The girl assured him that she would sell her house to repay the amount.

However, after a few days, the man's attempts to contact the girl were in vain as her phone number was switched off, and her social media account was deactivated. Realising that he had been deceived, the man lodged a complaint at the Moghat police station.

The police have registered a case of fraud against the accused and have initiated an investigation to apprehend her.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of online friendships and the importance of verifying information before extending financial assistance.