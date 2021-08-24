On Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 eve, collector says...No entry into cinemas, malls without second shot of vaccine

Indore: On the eve of rolling out of the second mega-corona vaccination drive, collector Manish Singh has said that the no one will be allowed to enter cinemas, markets, places of worship and malls without having the second dose of the corona vaccination. He urged the people to enthusiastically participate in the drive.

The second phase of the mega-vaccination campaign is being organised across the state on August 25 and 26. Collector Manish Singh held a discussion with social media influencers of the district on Tuesday. During this discussion, Dr Nishant Khare, a member of the State Disaster Management Advisory Committee, was present.

Collector Singh alerted people to get vaccinated with the second dose, failing which those persons whose second dose of vaccine is still due will not be allowed to get entry into industries, cinemas, malls, markets and places of worship. People will also be encouraged to get vaccinated through such activities as lucky draws and so forth at malls.

Collector Singh said that public awareness would be spread through social media influencers to encourage people to take second dose. He urged all social media influencers to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated with the second dose, with special attention being paid to pregnant women and those who fall in the category of defaulters.

‘Efforts on a war footing’

"In Indore, efforts are being made on a war footing by the public representatives, members of Crisis Management Committees, social organizations and the district administration to make this campaign a success. But these efforts will remain incomplete without the cooperation of the citizens. The residents of the district should come forward in the second phase of the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan with the same enthusiasm that they had exhibited in the first phase of the mega-drive to make it a raving success," Collector Manish Singh said.

