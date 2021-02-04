Indore: Now, cinemas, theatres can run full house





Indore: Following the rapid decrease in the number of Covid positive cases and the vaccination process under way, the district administration has released certain relief measures. Now the Cinemas, theatres can run full house. Social and religious activities, including fairs can be organized outside containment area(s).

Amid the pandemic, various activities were regulated in the district from time-to-time under Section 144 of IPC. On February 1, amending the orders issued earlier, Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh had issued a new prohibitory order in the

entire revenue boundary area of the district under Section 144.

Through the order, relaxation has been provided in the activities

previously regulated in the district.



