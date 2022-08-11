On camera: Sisters stage sit-in outside Central Jail when stopped from meeting brothers in jail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women in large numbers staged sit-in and created ruckus outside Central Jail, Indore when they were deprived of tying rakhi to their brothers in prison.
Expressing their indignation, sisters queue up and blocked the road demanding to go inside the jail to tie the rakhi.
Police in large numbers reached the spot and tried to convince them but to no avail.
According to MG Road police station in-charge Santosh Yadav, the women are refrained from entering the prison as a safety measure as few prisoners in the Central Jail are reported to be covid positive.
As per the safety guidelines issued by Bhopal, we cannot allow the women to go inside. We are requesting them to hand over the rakhis to us which will safely be delivered to their respective brothers, said Santosh Yadav.
