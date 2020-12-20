NTPC to set up plant in Indore to convert waste into energy

Indore: State-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is going soon to setup a plant to convert waste into energy at land freed from legal waste at trenching ground in Devgurada.

“The municipal solid waste will be segregated and processed to utilise combustion fraction for conversion to coal or for power generation, biodegradable fraction for production of methane gas for use as bio CNG, and the recycled residue shall be used for construction purpose after required processing,” a civic body official said.

As per information, an MoU between Indore Municipal Corporation was inked some months ago. As per the MoU, an amount of Rs 107 crore would be spent on establishing the plant which would be one of its kind.