NTPC to set up plant in Indore to convert waste into energy

Indore: State-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is going soon to setup a plant to convert waste into energy at land freed from legal waste at trenching ground in Devgurada.
“The municipal solid waste will be segregated and processed to utilise combustion fraction for conversion to coal or for power generation, biodegradable fraction for production of methane gas for use as bio CNG, and the recycled residue shall be used for construction purpose after required processing,” a civic body official said.
As per information, an MoU between Indore Municipal Corporation was inked some months ago. As per the MoU, an amount of Rs 107 crore would be spent on establishing the plant which would be one of its kind.
Official sources stated that the amount for setting up plant would be borne completely by NTPC. They also stated that the work to develop the plant would start within a month.
Machines which convert waste into coal would be brought soon to the city. Identical plants would be setup in Bhopal, Varanasi and Dewas.
Mountains of waste used to pile up at trenching ground until IMC decided not to dump waste there any further and remove the legacy was complete.
Within six months, the IMC had remove 13 tonnes of legacy waste and freed 100 acres of land. Initially, there were plans to develop the freed land as a golf ground but late city forest was planned. In a portion of that land, city forest was developed and now NTPC plant is going to come up there.