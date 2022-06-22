Now, IIM Indore develops sound garden Anunaad

IIM Indore director professor Himandhu Rai cuts the red ribbon to inaugurate the Sound Garden on the institute campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a spiritual garden, Zen garden and organic garden, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has now developed a Sound Garden, ‘Anunaad’, on its campus. The garden was inaugurated by institute director professor Himanshu Rai on International Yoga Day. Anunaad expresses a new paradigm and holistic approach toward health and wellness.

Inaugurating the garden, Rai said that sound and music help keep our minds at peace and relieve stress. He noted, “Our spiritual journey is dependent on three factors – courage, the ability to self-reflect and being content. “You need the courage to overpower your anger, for courageous people can be humble too. Only the ones who are afraid take out their anger on others. Be kind to yourself and everyone around you.

“Identify your purpose and find out ways to improve yourself. This will help us strengthen our institute as a whole, for individual contribution would add to the progress.”

He advised the institute community to be content.

“Many a time, we believe that we own certain things—our knowledge, job, designation and so on. However, we must remember that what we own today belonged to someone else yesterday and will be inherited by someone else tomorrow. Thus, work hard, stay devoted and committed, but remember to focus only on your duties rather than results,” he concluded.

Spread over 12,000 square feet, the garden is a blend of many colourful flowering plants and natural sound waves. The wind chimes for generating musical sound waves have been sourced from SVARAM Institute of Musical Instruments and Research Center, Auroville, Tamil Nadu.

These wind chimes produce a powerful energy flow in the environment with their natural sounds, enchanting the environment with cheerful, positive and happy vibes. “There are about 5,000 plants here, including different types of roses, night queen and jasmine flowers. This garden is ideal for meditating, reflecting, introspecting, or merely enjoying the beauty of nature,” said the institute in a press release.

“IIM Indore has been enthusiastic about revamping the empty spaces and transforming those into beautiful, green lands that add to the greenery of the campus. The institute looks forward to many more green initiatives on campus,” the release added.

Read Also Indore: Final seat allotment list for BEd course declared