Indore: Final seat allotment list for BEd course declared

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) released the final seat allotment list for BEd course giving four days for students allotted berth to report to the college concerned for confirmation of admission.

“Admission will be confirmed only when the student allotted seat in the college report to that college and submit fee. The fee submission deadline is June 25,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

Colleges offering BEd course are witnessing fewer admissions even though the registration figure for centralised online counselling for the two-year programme was very promising this year.

Nearly 59 per cent seats are still lying vacant in BEd colleges in Indore after two rounds of the online counselling.

Now as the third round list is also out, directors of BEd colleges are having their figures crossed and praying that the students report for confirmation of admission.

After two rounds of counselling, the colleges saw only 1483 admissions against 3600 vacant seats in 34 colleges in Indore.

That means that only 41 per cent students took admissions and 2117 seats are still lying vacant in colleges here.

BEd colleges held DHE accountable for poor admissions. They stated that the DHE did not share contact details of students allotted seats in their colleges because of which allocations could not convert into admissions.

“If provided with contact details, we would have approached students for completion of admission formalities. This will help in increase in admission percentage but the DHE like always did not share contact numbers of students,” said Comp-feeders College chairman Awadhesh Dave.

Colleges demand more rounds of counselling

Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association president Abhay Pandey said that they had requested from the DHE for grant of two more rounds of centralized counselling as nearly 60 per cent seats are still lying vacant in colleges in Indore.

“If this is the condition of BEd admission in the state’s educational hub, the situation of admission in other districts can be easily anticipated,” Annie Besant College director Mohit Yadav said. He also stated that their association is going to meeting higher education minister Mohan Yadav if need be.