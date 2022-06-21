Bhopal: Janpad panchayat engineer caught accepting bribe, Lokayukta police trap him

Engineer Sanjay Gawande in centre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Lokayukta police have arrested an engineer posted in Prabhatpattnam janapd panchayat in Betul district for taking bribe of Rs 5,000 from a contractor for clearing the bills worth Rs 1.15 lakh, said the officials here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police Manu Vyas told Free Press that they received complaint from the contractor Gulab Rao. He had taken contract to construct structures under the Swacch Bharat Mission in Vandali village panchayat. The bill of Rs 1.15 lakh was submitted to janpad panchayat for the payment. The engineer Sanjay Gawande demanded Rs 15,000 to evaluate the work and pass the bill.

The police verified the complaint and case was registered. A trap wing led by inspector Rajni Tiwari was formed.

On Tuesday, the first instalment of Rs 5,000 was handed to the engineer at his office situated in Janpad panchayat office in Prabhatpattnam. The wing caught the engineer red-handed. The police have searched the office and seized the documents from the office, which are pending for long time to get approval.