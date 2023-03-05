NOT WORTHY: 4 held near liquor den; they were in city to circulate Rs 28K counterfeit notes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men from Vidisha were arrested with counterfeit with a face value of Rs 28000 in the Kanadiya area, police said on Saturday. These men were on their way to purchase liquor with these counterfeit notes when they were caught by the police. The prime accused for printing counterfeit notes belongs to Punjab and the police are searching for him.

ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Singh Rathore said information was received that some men came to the city to circulate the counterfeit notes and they were heading for the liquor shop on the Bypass Road for the same. Acting on a tip-off, Kanadiya police station in charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre on the instruction of the senior officer constituted a team led by SI Balveer Singh Raghuwanshi to arrest the accused.

The team searched the location and managed to arrest four persons from near the liquor shop. During a search, the police team recovered counterfeit notes with face value of Rs 28000 from them. The accused were identified as Sandeep Singh Punjabi, a resident of Sagar district, Maninder Singh Kharbanda, Vikas Sharma and Rahul Lodhi, the residents of Vidisha district.

The notes were in denomination of Rs 500. Later, they were taken to the police station where they first tried to mislead the police but they later confessed to have brought the notes from Ludhiana. The notes were printed in Ludhiana and they have given a lead to the police about a person named Shammi Pradhan of Ludhiana said that he had given the counterfeit notes to accused Sandeep. Shammi is the prime accused, who indulges in printing counterfeit currency notes.

According to the police, Shammi had given the counterfeit currency notes to accused Sandeep. A search for him is underway as the police believed that he would reveal other cases of counterfeit notes in the city and other states. The role of other people involved in the racket are also being investigated.