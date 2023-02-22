No josh, get hosh: Seek expert help in crisis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Especially in the past, there have been flicks galore in Bollywood where the protagonist sucked out blood from the snake-bit part of his co-star’s body to bring him/her alive thus charming the single-screen cine-watchers!

If you have ever been bowled by such a scene… and were set to take a plunge in that direction… sample this…

Critical care experts say that the filmy script was a figment of imagination and in case anyone tried to do so, he/she would be in trouble themselves instead of saving the victim!!!

Addressing the public awareness session organised by Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine

(ISCCM) ahead of the 29th annual conference, on Tuesday, experts informed about ways to deal with a patient at the time of any emergency like an accident, snake bite, paralysis attack, and burn injuries and heart attack.

THE TEAM

A team of Dr Sanjay Dhanuka, Dr Anand Sanghim, Dr Rajesh Pandey, Dr Vivek Joshi, and Dr Nikhilesh Jain demonstrated the ways with the help of mannequins to save a patient.

COUGH HARD IF FOOD GETS STUCK IN ESOPHAGUS

The doctor said if food gets stuck in a child’s esophagus, turn the kid upside down and pat him on the back. “If you are alone, then you should cough by leaning forward from the chair, if someone is with you, then you should get your stomach pressed from behind and cough.

Try not to move patients much in case of accident

Speaking on accidents, the doctor said in most accident cases, while lifting the injured, try to put hands under the body, support the neck and keep it straight on the stretcher or lying straight with minimum shaking.

Give CPR in case of heart attack

It is better if two people apply CPR. In CPR, with the help of both the palms in the middle of the patient’s chest, it is pressed twice in a second for 5 cm and then released. This process has to be repeated 100 to 120 times a minute, so it is better if two people interchange and apply CPR.

After compressing 30 times, in 10 seconds, breath through the mouth to the patient 2 times by applying a filter, then start CPR again.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)