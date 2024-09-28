 NHAI Employee Wears Wedding Suit Hangs Self After Being Called By Cops
He, Anurag Dharsia, hanged himself after wearing his wedding suit and recording a video.

Updated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:45 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old employee of the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), affiliated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Lasudia police station limits late on Thursday night.

He, Anurag Dharsia, hanged himself after wearing his wedding suit and recording a video. He had been called to Ujjain for a statement at the women’s police station after a complaint filed by his wife. He used the tie from his suit to create a noose.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Scheme No. 78. His brother found him hanging in their room and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family members claimed that he had been under immense stress due to ongoing conflicts with his wife and in-laws.

His brother alleged that Anurag’s brother-in-law had been threatening him, leading him to take the extreme step. Anurag visited his in-laws in Ujjain on Thursday and returned to Indore in the evening. He went straight to his room and later took the drastic step. Anurag had been married for four years, but his wife had been living separately with her parents since last year.

Before the suicide, Anurag called his wife informing her of his intentions. After which the family members came to know and they rushed to his room, and found him hanging. Anurag had also sent a legal notice to his wife on September 25, asking her to return home. In response, his wife filed a complaint against him in Ujjain and later, he was called at the women's police station for a statement.

