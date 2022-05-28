NFL records highest ever turnover of Rs 15,857 cr

GUNA: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), the leading CPSE in the fertilizer sector has achieved the highest ever turnover of Rs.15,857 crore and despite stringent energy norms reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 108 crore on a standalone basis during the financial year 2021-22.

The stellar performance of the industrial products manufacturing division and fertilizer trading arm of NFL has increased the turnover of the company.

With operations at full capacity at NFL’s JV Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), NFL now commands the lead position in urea and aspires to do an encore in other agri-inputs. The company has identified new growth opportunities to enlarge its basket of products.

To maintain growth momentum, NFL will further expand the capacity of agrochemicals manufacturing and also enter into the manufacturing of various Specialty Fertilizers. Manufacturing of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is also under consideration. DEF is used in diesel vehicles to reduce harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and to comply with more stringent emission standards.

While the expansion of nitric acid capacity about to get completed, the company is envisaging further diversifying in manufacturing of industrial products.

Commenting on the future profitability and growth of the company, Shri Nirlep Singh Rai, (C&MD said that with the recent commissioning of energy-saving schemes, all plants are operating within target energy norms. Hence, the constraint of stringent energy norms is behind us with the beginning of the year 2022-23 and benefits of energy savings schemes & expansions shall be visible from the next quarterly results onwards, he added.